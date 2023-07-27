Winston-Salem church offers a cooling center and resources to all community members

The Dwelling Church in Winston-Salem offers a cooling center to all community members.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday is the hottest day of the year and the Dwelling church is just the place for those who need a cool place to hang out.

Winston-Salem officials recommend people experiencing homelessness spend the day at community cooling centers.

Nick Childress or "Cowboy" as his friends call him, is the Minister of Facilities at the Dwelling. He said the organization is not just a shelter for those who need to escape the sun, but a community with resources.

Childress explained that the church is called the Dwelling and the social services side of the organization is called the City of Dwellings. The city of Dwellings offers health clinics, and crafts of all kinds and are open to offering any activity that interests its community members.

"It gives people something to do than just sit there. They can come in here and be part of different programs, whatever they would like." Nick Childress

Cleon Watson is a volunteer and community member. When Watson moved to Winston-Salem in 2012, he was without a home. He has since joined the Dwelling to not only give back to his community but to give those who share a similar experience a family.

"Over here, since they opened up, the violence in the area has died down. So here, it isn't too much drama, too many drugs or alcoholic beverages, because everyone is at peace. So it's like a unity, a family." - Cleon Watson

When asked how the impact of the Dwelling makes him feel, "joy" was an emotion that came to mind.

"Joy, it brings joy because it saves a lot of people, to be real with you. It keeps a lot of people out of trouble and changes a lot of people's mind states and how they view the aspects of life." Cleon Watson

Sierra Hites-Pruitte is a 21-year-old who has been homeless since 11 years old. Hites-Pruitte said the Dwelling is more than a church, but a safe haven.

"I just wanted to thank them for everything they do because they bring me so much joy in my life. Every time I come here, I feel so welcomed and I feel overjoyed. I can't keep the tears out of my eyes when I say I love these people." Sierra Hites-Pruitte

Sunday church opens doors at 9 a.m. and hosts community meals.

Community breakfast and lunch every Sunday

Showers are on Tuesdays from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. -4 p.m., and Sundays from noon-2 p.m.

Resources range from:

help find housing

helping get ID

help with a job application

social security benefits

men's groups

woman's groups

hang out and rest