Winston-Salem church asking for help after their van was stolen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said someone stole a van from a small church in Winston-Salem.

The pastor of Lexwin Baptist Church said it's a big loss for them. Whoever stole the van also took guitars from inside the church, food, and some cash. The van is a 2011 Chevrolet.

"Probably about 4-5 days a week I'm here during the day," Pastor Erick Goff said. He spends most of his time at the church.

"And then we have service Wednesday night, then all day on Sunday, so I'm over here six days out of seven," he said.

It's his true home away from home, so he noticed pretty quickly when something wasn't right.

"On Friday, when we had to come over we discovered that some things were out of place at the fellowship building, so I started asking questions, 'Did somebody clean out the refrigerator...?' And then we discovered that we had been broken into," Goff said.

He said even though this has a major impact on the church, he's thankful for neighbors in the community who are trying to help.

"I just feel now more than ever that the sense of community, the sense of helping each other out, looking out for each other, is more important now than it ever has been," neighbor Chairity Gilbert said.

Van or no van, Goff said it won't stop them.

The church filed a police report.

Police don't have any updates on who stole the van.