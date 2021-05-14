Winston-Salem cinema reopens for the first time in 14 months

A/perture cinema closed their doors on March 14, 2020.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the first time in 14 months a/perture cinema in Winston-Salem is welcoming people back. They're opening their doors to guests, something they haven't done since March 13th, 2020.

Movie theaters have been allowed to reopen since September but owner Lawren Desai it wasn't the right time for aperture.

"Just to make sure it's the right time, I mean that's sort of always been how we have operated, that's how we closed and that's how we have kind of decided to not re-open, to do private rentals instead, and it just felt like May 14th vaccinations would be at a higher level and also that people would maybe be more open to returning to doing stuff inside," Desai said.

Desai said she was nervous about reopening for the last few weeks. They had to re-hire almost an entirely new staff and train them. Friday at 5:30 they'll turn on their projectors for the first showing to a public audience.

It will look a bit different. The cinema is limiting themselves to 50%capacity, they'll still require masks and they ask that you buy tickets ahead of time, online - that way they can block of seats around your group.

Still, Desai said, after more than year, the cinema is what we all need.

"It really is one of the last places that's like, I mean to me I think of it as like church, where you turn off everything else and you can really sit down and it's dark and you can escape everything else that's going on in your life and I think now having gone through the past year we need that," Desai said. "I think people are going to be excited to come and there are a lot of good films coming out over the summer."