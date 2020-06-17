x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Winston-Salem City Council member tests positive for coronavirus

Annette Scippio learned last week that she was exposed to the virus.
Credit: https://www.cityofws.org/
Winton-Salem City Counsel member tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2018.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Council member Annette Scippio tested positive for COIVD-19, the council said. She is self-isolating in her home.

Scippio learned last week that she was exposed to the virus. Because of her exposure, the council held its June 15 meeting online instead of at the Benton Convention Center. Scippio’s test results came back Monday and she asked that the city confirm that she contracted the virus, the council.

City staff and council members who had close contact with Scippio were tested for the virus. Positive results will be sent to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health for contact tracing, according to the council.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

RELATED: VERIFY: Here's what you should know about the drug dexamethasone

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: 8 Greensboro firefighters test positive for coronavirus