Winston-Salem City Council member tests positive for coronavirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Council member Annette Scippio tested positive for COIVD-19, the council said. She is self-isolating in her home.

Scippio learned last week that she was exposed to the virus. Because of her exposure, the council held its June 15 meeting online instead of at the Benton Convention Center. Scippio’s test results came back Monday and she asked that the city confirm that she contracted the virus, the council.

City staff and council members who had close contact with Scippio were tested for the virus. Positive results will be sent to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health for contact tracing, according to the council.