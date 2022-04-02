Winston-Salem city leaders approve $1 million to help those impacted by Weaver plant fire

Each household can be reimbursed up to $1,000 for hotel expenses, lost wages, or other expenses related to the evacuation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders approved money to help those impacted by the Winston Weaver fire.

City Council leaders unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to use $1 million of the general fund for those impacted. In order to take advantage, you must live or work within the one-mile radius that was evacuated. You also can't have received reimbursement from another organization. Each household can be reimbursed up to $1,000 for hotel expenses, lost wages, or other expenses related to the evacuation.

The city is working with the organization Experiment in Self-Reliance to distribute the funds.

Weaver recently announced it would donate $100,000 to help those impacted by the fire. Most of the funds will go to Love Out Loud and Second Harvest Food Bank.