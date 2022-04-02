Winston-Salem city leaders approve $1 million to help those impacted by Weaver plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders approved money to help those impacted by the Winston Weaver fire.
City Council leaders unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to use $1 million of the general fund for those impacted. In order to take advantage, you must live or work within the one-mile radius that was evacuated. You also can't have received reimbursement from another organization. Each household can be reimbursed up to $1,000 for hotel expenses, lost wages, or other expenses related to the evacuation.
The city is working with the organization Experiment in Self-Reliance to distribute the funds.
Weaver recently announced it would donate $100,000 to help those impacted by the fire. Most of the funds will go to Love Out Loud and Second Harvest Food Bank.
The fire started on Monday, Jan. 31 and people were evacuated from their homes for a few days during the fertilizer plant fire.