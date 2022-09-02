$1 million proposal could help those impacted by Winston Weaver fire in Winston-Salem

City leaders said the proposal by Mayor Pro Tempore Denise Adams would benefit those within a one-mile radius of the plant fire.

Winston-Salem city leaders are discussing $1 million to assist those impacted by the Winston Weaver fire.

City leaders said the proposal by Mayor Pro Tempore Denise Adams would benefit those within a one-mile radius of the plant fire. City leaders said if approved the city would work with a non-profit entity to administer and disburse funds. The money would also help city workers within the area that lost wages due to their employer’s compliance with the voluntary evacuation request.

Any money left over would be sent back to the general fund.

Families who had to stay in hotels because of the fire can get reimbursed. Weaver Fertilizer Company distributed funds to 'Love Out Loud Winston-Salem' to help residents who were within the one-mile radius of evacuations, according to Winston-Salem assistant city manager Patrice Toney.

"Residents need to show proof of residency and hotel receipts," the city's email states. Evacuees can call 336-747-3067.

Last week, Weaver announced it would donate $100,000 to help those impacted by the fire. Most of the funds will go to Love Out Loud and Second Harvest Food Bank.