WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines confirms it could take up to a year for a judge to make a decision on the city's Confederate Monument. This all comes after several months of trying to find a solution for what to do with the statue that worked on all sides.

City leaders said the statue is a public safety concern. In the latest act of vandalism back in 2018, police said someone wrote "cowards & traitors" on the statue's base. The other incident happened in 2017 after the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

'Remove and Relocate': Winston-Salem City Attorney Orders Daughters of Confederacy to Remove Confederate Statue

The United Daughters of the Confederacy did not want to see the statue move, but Mayor Joines said it ultimately needed to happen and that the City has the power to take it down and move it.

Judge Dismisses Complaint From United Daughters of the Confederacy After Winston-Salem Monument Moved

Mayor Joines said both sides have filed motions arguing their cases and are waiting to see if a judge will hear them.

'I haven't Seen Any Evidence of Anything Being Stirred Up Because Of It': President of United Daughters of the Confederacy

Going, Going, Gone. Winston-Salem Confederate Monument Removed, Will Head to Private Storage

Judge Denies Emergency Plea To Stop Removal Of Confederate Monument in Winston-Salem

Daughters of the Confederacy Fire Back At Winston-Salem Leaders, Calls Order 'Dishonorable'

'Cowards and Traitors': Confederate Monument Vandalized in Winston-Salem

Judge Denies Emergency Plea To Stop Removal Of Confederate Monument in Winston-Salem