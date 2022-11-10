Winston-Salem considers incentives package for project to create 600 new jobs

The city hasn't revealed the company's name, but said the deal could create a $50M investment and hundreds of jobs.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of manufacturing jobs could be on the way to Winston-Salem.

The city is considering a $630,000 incentives package to attract a $50 million dollar investment. It's called Project Blue Fin.

It could create up to 600 new jobs over the next 10 years. Officials have no revealed the company's name.

The manufacturer involved in this project makes motors often used in ventilation systems, keeping places like food storage, schools and data centers cool.

The company is based in Germany and wants to build a North American production headquarters.

It would bring 300 new jobs over the next five years and a possible 600 over the next 10 years. The average salary would be $60,000 a year. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland the company is looking at several cities in the Carolinas and Tennessee but it already has Triad ties.

"The company approached us, we didn't go to Greensboro shopping Winston-Salem," Joines said at the city's Finance Committee meeting Monday, "I did have a conversation today with Mayor Vaughan just to apprise her of it and let her know. She understands that. She's glad we could keep it in the Triad."

Joines declined to name the company but he did confirm that it already has an office in Greensboro that employs 200 people.

If the company chooses Winston-Salem for its headquarters, he said the Greensboro jobs would move there.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland reached out to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to see if she could name the company involved but she declined.

Winston-Salem City Council will hold a public hearing on the incentives November 1. Forsyth County and the state will consider their own rounds of incentives.

If the money is approved and the company accepts, construction could start at the end of this year.

The facility could open by the end of next year.