WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are working to determine what caused a car accident that seriously injured two women.
It happened along the 200 block of Jones Road around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Police said 29-year-old, Brittany Lynn Walden was driving in the eastbound lanes of Jones Road when she ran off the road and traveled into the opposite lanes of traffic. She crashed into a car driven by 19-year-old, Hannah Elizabeth Williams.
Both Walden and Williams were transported to a nearby hospital.
