WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a deadly crash on Old Greensboro Road at Salem Landing Drive in Winston-Salem Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A single-vehicle flipped over and struck a utility pole, police said. As a result of the accident, roads have been closed for several hours.

A Twitter post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows the scene of the crash.

Stay will WFMY News 2 for more updates as they become available.

Units on the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 4200 blk. of Old Greensboro Rd. Old Greensboro Rd. is currently closed. Avoid the area if possible. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/RQWLSCiex4 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 17, 2020