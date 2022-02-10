Health advisory lifted for creeks impacted by Weaver fire chemical runoff

Last week, officials measured high levels of nitrites , nitrates, ammonia nitrogen and other harmful chemicals in Monarcas, Mill and Muddy creeks. It prompted a warning for residents not to play in, ingest, or let their pets ingest the creek water.

"After a thorough review of test results from waterways impacted by runoff from the Weaver fertilizer plant fire, last week’s recreational water advisory has been lifted by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, which has worked in conjunction with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the situation. The water at Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill and Muddy Creeks have been deemed safe for recreational use," Forsyth County Health and Human Services said in a statement.