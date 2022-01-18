'Out in full force' | NCDOT crews in Winston-Salem work to clear secondary roads

"We anticipate at least two days to get everything clear," Assistant Division Maintenance Engineer Mark Crook said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews out in Winston-Salem are making good progress treating and clearing the roads.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Assistant Division Maintenance Engineer Mark Crook said it will still take some time to hit all the roads.

"We anticipate at least two days to get everything clear," Crook said.

Crook said crews primarily focused on dealing with black ice spots on primary roads Tuesday morning.

"We'll be doing that probably until around noon today and we hope to get out on our secondary roads later today. For the most part, roads that were pushed yesterday are in good shape," Crook said.

Patience from the community is critical during this time while crews work, especially those who live out on neighborhood roads.

"Of course, we can't salt and brine everything. The secondary roads were not pretreated and those may be a little stubborn to clear snow and ice off of today and tomorrow, but we are out full force," Crook said.