WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been a long road to recovery, but Robert Jordan is making progress, according to a post on Facebook.

"Prior to the treatments, he could not do 3rd grade arithmetic, or play Old Maid cards, and could not recall the names of his children or family reliably," the post said, "Now he is driving, doing arithmetic with no problems (remembering math concepts), making his coffee and breakfast, remembering what needs to be done around the house and doing it, riding a bike, and everything is much near normal again."

Jordan was hit by a car back in March while riding his bike down Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

The social media post goes on to say Jordan will still need eye surgery, speech therapy and seizure medication.

RELATED: Special Benefit Held For Triad Dance Instructor Still Recovering from a Hit-And-Run Accident

The driver hit Jordan from behind and kept going, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Since the incident, the community has rallied around Jordan, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.

RELATED: 'One Can Only Hope To Touch As Many Lives As He's Done' | Community Gathering to Honor Dance Teacher Hit By Car

In July, Winston-Salem Police arrested the man suspected of hitting Jordan. Lexington man back in March.

Officers arrested 26-year-old, Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr.

RELATED: ‘It Was Touching,’ Triad Community Rallies Behind Cyclist, Dance Studio Owner Hit By Driver Who's Now Behind Bars

RELATED: Man Arrested For Driving Into 65-Year-Old Cyclist, Dance Teacher in Winston-Salem Hit-and-Run: Police

RELATED: Man Critically Hurt in Winston-Salem Hit-and-Run Crash Moved to Long-Term Care Facility

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE