Winston-Salem Dash giving away free hot dogs to the community

The dash will be giving the community free hot dogs through their Free Hot Dog Giveaway, presented by Truist.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will be giving away free hot dogs Monday afternoon.

The dash will be giving the community free hot dogs through their Free Hot Dog Giveaway, presented by Truist.

Officials said the promotion is limited to 300 cars and starts at 4:30 p.m.

Each car will receive two hot dogs and two condiments.

Organizers said food scarcity continues to be a major issue for the Triad community. In partnership with Truist, they were able to develop a giveaway that hopefully can help ease the burden for some residents.

Cars will enter through Truist Stadium's main entrance from Broad Street and unregistered cars will be turned away. According to officials, food service will run until 5:30 p.m.