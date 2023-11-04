Winston-Salem Dash home opener swings into a new season

Tuesday, the Dash will be up to bat in Winston-Salem and there are a lot of exciting things you can expect to see.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash begin their home opener Tuesday, April 11th, at 7 PM.

There are a lot of things that are brand new or revamped this year.

There are 2 bars that have been revamped and a brand new speakeasy vodka bar. The speakeasy is hidden in a cargo container near the third base, by the stands.

Winston-Salmen Dash also has their own beer this year!

Tuesday is Veteran's Night, where teams will honor the vets.

Starting this season, the Dash is implementing a Clear Bag Policy. Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12" in height by 6" in depth by 12" in width, or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Exceptions will be made for dietary or medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

It's also Tote Tuesday, where the first 1000 people to come in, will get a free clear tote for the games.

As for parking, here's what you will need to know. The Dash is introducing new parking routes and lot locations for the season to mitigate traffic while coming to a game. Read more about the parking options here.

Dash President and General Manager, Brian Deangelis, said they would be throwing bigger promotion nights like having animatronic dinosaurs.

"There is a tiny baby dinosaur, that when you walk by it, it might pee on you, or it might not, it sprays out a little bit," he said.

There are also plans for a princess night throughout the next few months.

"We're also going to have a horse and carriage on the concourse going around," said Deangelis. "Your princess can ride around on the carriage and there are several different sections that will represent different princess areas."

He also mentioned having a snow machine for that night.

Also, when you go to the baseball game, you will likely be grabbing food. This year's new items are expected to be a home run.

"When I got here I asked, 'what are we known for?', we didn't really get much of an answer and I am like we got to change that, so we brainstormed some ideas and we came up with 15 new food items just for this year," said Deangelis.

That includes Philly cheesesteaks, foot-long Flaming Hot Cheetos corndogs, spaghetti ice cream, baked potato ice cream, Walking Doughnut, Footlong Corndog Honey Glazed, Footlong Corndog, Footlong Corndog Hot Cheeto

There will also be live music at the stadium Thursday through Saturday, you can bring your dog every single Thursday and the dogs can run the bases post-game.

There are also eight specialty jerseys, 3 of which have not yet been released.

Deangelis said they're also increasing the number of fireworks, going from 11 fireworks shows to 35 this season.

There are also a lot of behind the scene improvements, like new railing and better wifi.

Both stadiums are ready for opening night and say they're ready to put on a show.

"We want to make sure we represent everybody in this community, have something for every single person to do, and feel safe and fun to come here all the time," said Deangelis

"There's going to be a lot of excitement out here and we can't wait to start," said Moore.

Here are the events for the opening week:

April 11: Opening Night, Night for Vets, presented by Horizon Strategies and Tote Tuesday, presented by O2 Fitness Clubs

April 12: White Claw Wednesday

April 13: Wake Forest Night presented by Primo Water, Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

April 14: Retro Video Game Night with post-game fireworks, presented by City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks

April 15: First Saturday presented by Great Clips, Fireworks Saturday