WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash hosted the 'Dash The Salem Parkway' Pop-Up Party, Saturday afternoon.

The party was held at BB&T Ballpark to celebrate the historic re-opening of Salem Parkway (formerly Business 40).

Attendees of the event got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk a section of the parkway before it officially opens, Sunday.

RELATED: Business 40 in Winston-Salem slated to reopen this Sunday: NCDOT

A tweet in celebration of the event from Winston-Salem police read:

"We're walking on the new asphalt, come on out."

The event lasted from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and included live music, a bounce house for kids, and plenty of food to go around.

Dash President C.J. Johnson was super excited days leading up until the event.

“The whole community is ready to celebrate the Opening of Salem Parkway, so we decided to do what we do best, which is to throw a party,” Johnson said. “This is an opportunity for everyone to come together and commemorate this historic moment for our city.”

OTHER STORIES:

18-year-old arrested in Burlington shooting that left 16-year-old killed

Video shows large flames on I-85 after fatal vehicle crash

'He never met a stranger' | Family, friends mourn loss of 16-year-old killed in shooting

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE