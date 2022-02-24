x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Get a job with Winston-Salem Dash!

The minor league baseball team is looking to fill 100 positions from concessions, to guest services, to cleaning crews.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash is looking for employees for the upcoming season. Several job fairs will take place in the Flow Club at Truist Stadium on the following dates: 

  • Saturday, March 5, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Thursday, March 10, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Available part-time positions include: 

  • Bat Boys/Girls 
  • Catering 
  • Cleaning and Maintenance Staff 
  • Concessions 
  • Entertainment Staff 
  • Grounds Crew 
  • Kids Zone Attendants 
  • Kitchen Staff 
  • Merchandise Sales Associates
  • Security 
  • Suite Attendants 
  • Ticket Takers 
  • Ushers

For more information, call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

Related Articles

In Other News

Know before you dig: NC 811 answers your questions | Part 2