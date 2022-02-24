WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash is looking for employees for the upcoming season. Several job fairs will take place in the Flow Club at Truist Stadium on the following dates:
- Saturday, March 5, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, March 10, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Available part-time positions include:
- Bat Boys/Girls
- Catering
- Cleaning and Maintenance Staff
- Concessions
- Entertainment Staff
- Grounds Crew
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Kitchen Staff
- Merchandise Sales Associates
- Security
- Suite Attendants
- Ticket Takers
- Ushers
For more information, call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.