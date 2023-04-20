Winston-Salem Dash temporarily changes name

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash has changed their name to the Hyphens Thursday!
It's a temporary change the team said that is meant to salute their 'home-town' of Winston-Salem.
To honor the name change the team will debut new jerseys and on-field caps for one-time only during their game on Saturday, May 6.
The team is also selling shirts and gear to fans with the new name ahead of the game.
