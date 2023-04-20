Winston-Salem Dash temporarily changes name

It's a temporary change the team said that is meant to salute their 'home-town' of Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

It's a temporary change the team said that is meant to salute their 'home-town' of Winston-Salem.

To honor the name change the team will debut new jerseys and on-field caps for one-time only during their game on Saturday, May 6.

The team is also selling shirts and gear to fans with the new name ahead of the game.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.