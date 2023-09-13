Death investigation near Charleston Court in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is still in its early stages. This incident is not on the campus of Forsyth Tech Community College.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to the 100 block of Charleston Court to a call for service in reference to a death investigation.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is still in early stages, according to police. There is no evidence of foul play or suspicious activity relating to this death.

This investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the general public.

This incident is not on the campus of Forsyth Tech Community College.

