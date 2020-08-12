Winston Salem death investigation underway after woman's body found on side of the road: police

According to police, the body was found in the 4000 block of High Point Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a 28-year-old woman's body was found on the side of the road.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they got an “unknown trouble” call indicating that a passerby had found a dead person on the side of the roadway in the 4000 block of High Point Road.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate and discovered the woman lying on the side of the roadway as reported. The woman has been identified as Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa.

The preliminary investigative findings indicate that foul play is likely involved in the incident, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to police.