WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a man's body was found.

According to the Winton-Salem Police Department, a call came in regarding the incident around 8 a.m.

Police responded to 615 Coliseum Drive following the call, where they found the man's body.