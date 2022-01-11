$3.6M in drugs, guns, and cars seized from Winston-Salem home

Detectives say a tip from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of trafficking meth, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County detectives said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin, meth, and ecstasy. Investigators said the drugs had a street value of more than $3.6 million.

A detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a tip from the community about suspected drug activity at a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem, according to a release.

Detectives searched the home on December 23, which led to the arrest of 36-year-old Johnathan Duwayne Schultz.

Schultz was charged with the following:

two (2) felony counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine;

felony Trafficking Cocaine;

felony Trafficking Heroin;

felony Trafficking MDMA;

felony Manufacturing Cocaine;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana;

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MDMA;

six (6) counts of felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance;

five (5) counts of felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and

felony Alter/Remove Serial Number from Firearm.

Detectives seized the following items from the home:

153.4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $15,340.00;

50 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $12,500.00;

3,600 grams of Marijuana with a street value of approximately $43,680.00;

28.7 grams of MDMA with a street value of approximately $4,305.00;

14,340 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $3,585,000.00;

an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone with a street value of approximately $200.00;

$1,520.00 in US Currency;

five (5) Firearms; and

two (2) Vehicles