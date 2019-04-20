WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family was forced to move after a tree fell on their roof.

The strength of Friday's severe weather caused a tree to snap.

Shakena Johnson says she was out running errands for the holiday weekend when she got a call from her mother-in-law who said a tree fell on their apartment.

Johnson says she didn't know the extent of the damage until she got the pictures.

There was insulation everywhere, tree limbs through the roof, and parts of the roof were missing missing.

"First question was everyone alright? Lucky the kids wasn't there because of the holiday." Johnson said. "They was with my mom. So that was the good thing about it."

Seven people were displaced.

Thankfully, no one was upstairs or in the room when the tree crashed through.

The apartment complex offered the family a different unit, so they have a place to stay.

Johnson says she's thankful for all the neighbors who helped her move out after the storm passed.

"My neighbors, they helped out a lot with they trucks and stuff and helped pack. and our family and friends helped." Johnson said.

Johnson says God was looking out for her family. And although she had to move, everyone is alive and well.