'It's a waiting game' | Winston-Salem fertilizer plant continues to burn

The first 911 call did come from an employee inside the plant and every employee has been accounted for.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been almost 48 hours since crews were notified about the fire at the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant. While the smoke and flames are much less noticeable two days later, there is still the possibility an explosion could happen.

The one-mile radius evacuation remains in place and officials still urging folks who stayed, to get out now.

"Safety, that's the number one priority right now," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper joined Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo and other city leaders for an update on the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The officials and families who left their homes still don't know when the potential danger from the fire will come to an end.

"We talked about at 48 hours that we may be in a situation to allow folks back into their homes, and that is not going to happen, and I don't think we're going to be there," Mayo said.

Mayo said the evacuation radius will remain until further notice. He also noted that because of the tons and tons of ammonium nitrate, the situation is unpredictable.

"We're looking at temperatures in various places to see if anything is reacting, if it's better or worse, or if it's a steady-state," Mayo said.

Until fire crews can get into the building, they are utilizing helicopters and drones to get a better look inside.

Meanwhile, 6,500 residents who live in the nearby area like Tomeka George are ready to get home.

"Now it's a waiting game and we understand that," George said.

She is staying at a hotel for now with her kids and mom. Even though it's not ideal, she said is glad she evacuated.