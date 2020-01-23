WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Firefighters brought a scary fire under control before it could injure anyone.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on January 23rd on East Twenty-First street. They tweeted out a video of the fire as they attacked it.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. Again, no one was injured, but one person was displaced. According to Winston-Salem's fire department, The Red Cross is assisting that person.

'I didn't even have a pair of shoes': 90-year-old WWII veteran homeless after fire

'We found that to be remarkable' | Church covenant, photo of Jesus survive devastating fire

'He had such a great smile' | Teen pulled from Florissant house fire dies