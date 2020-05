WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire on the 5700 block of Shattalon Drive.

The WSFD shared these videos on Twitter of ten fire units responding to the scene:

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.

