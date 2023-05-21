Winston-Salem firefighters battled fire overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters were on the scene of a commercial building fire Sunday.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire happened on the 900 block of Silas Creek Parkway around 1:30 a.m.
Fire officials said no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to fire officials.
