Winston-Salem firefighters battled fire overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters were on the scene of a commercial building fire Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire happened on the 900 block of Silas Creek Parkway around 1:30 a.m.



Fire officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to fire officials.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Helmet camera footage from the first due company arriving on scene of the 900 BLK of Silas Creek Parkway commercial building fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/2ToH1KDGDi — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 21, 2023