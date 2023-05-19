Triad firefighters adjust to growing fentanyl problem

Winston-Salem firefighters say it's to the point where they're using overdose medication more than any other life-saving treatment, 20 to 1.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When the trucks at Fire Station 14 in Winston-Salem roll out on an emergency call, they're prepared for just about anything.

Lately, they've responded to a lot more overdose calls involving Fentanyl.

"It's all around us in this area,” Captain Chase Swaim said.

He’s been with the department for nearly 15 years. He's seen the rise in overdose calls and the uncertainty the dangerous drug creates for his team.

"Fentanyl is in all different kinds of drugs so it's just unknown," Swaim said.

The drug has lots of people hooked.

"I do remember on a couple of occasions seeing the same patient twice in one day," Swaim recalled.

You've likely heard about the dangerous effects of Fentanyl. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the man-made opioid is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. Even a small dose packs a punch. Experts said an amount equal to five grains of salt can lead to trouble breathing, dizziness, and even possible overdose.

So, when firefighters come across a substance that could be fentanyl, they take extreme caution.

"We isolate the substance and make sure we have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment on. The HAZMAT team will go in and they'll do some chemical testing on it," WSFD Safety Training Officer and Captain John Powell said.

He said calls involving unknown substances have increased exponentially in the last five or six years and it's forced them to evolve.

"As technology changes, so does our equipment and our responsibilities," Powell said.

Part of that upgrade in equipment is a machine called Red Wave. It uses infrared technology to identify suspicious substances.

"It shoots a beam of light at the substance and based on how much light is absorbed or reflected by that product, determines exactly what it is," Powell said. “Oftentimes with Fentanyl, they'll be cut with different products, and it'll actually show the other things that are also in that and what percentage of concentration that they're in as well."