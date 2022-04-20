Meet the Winston-Salem 'Flights': The Dash changes name for one day only

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash is changing its name for one day only to the Flights. It's a clever combination of North Carolina's history as “First in Flight”, Piedmont Airlines, and the Triads proliferation of breweries.
The main logo will be changed to a beer flight turned into a Biplane. The jersey also features 3 red stripes as an homage to Piedmont Airlines, which is based in Winston-Salem.
Then on Friday, July 22nd, the Winston-Salem Dash crew will be dressed in airline attire. At that day's game, they will have airline-themed snacks and food as well as a flight of beer.