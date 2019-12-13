WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Firefighters and Forsyth County EMS rescued a person trapped inside a car this morning.

It happened along the 700 block of Coliseum Drive.

Rescuers said the victim is a woman. Crews took her to a local hospital. No word on her condition.

The accident caused traffic congestion as crews worked to get the victim out of the car. The scene has since cleared.

TRENDING STORIES

NC boy with failing heart returns home to find mailbox overflowing with Christmas cards and much more

‘My parking lot looked like a demolition derby,’ gunfight ends with six cars damaged at mechanic shop

Hurricane Florence survivor can rebuild after winning $50,000 Mega Millions prize

'Their heartbeat has been taken from them' | Triad moms come together to help family of woman killed in head-on crash

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE