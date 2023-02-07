Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash

There were 23 students on the bus at the time of crash. One student was treated for minor injuries, police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFC) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m.

A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th Street when the left front wheel came into the ongoing west bound lane colliding into the school bus.

There were 23 students on the bus at the time of crash. Forsyth County EMS checked on the students and drivers.

One kid was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.