Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delays high school athletics

The district's athletics committee delayed the start of High School athletic season.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials have delayed the start of High School sports workouts.

The school district COVID-19 "Back to School" Athletics Committee decided July 6 was too early. Voluntary and outdoor workouts with limited participation and no use of equipment will begin July 20.

According to a press release, the committee made the decision based on several factors including the number of coronavirus cases in Forsyth County.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association also eliminated the second dead period week of July 20-26.