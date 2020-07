The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School board is expected to make a decision on a back-to-school plan for the fall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to make a decision on whether students will go back to school under Plan B in the fall or continue remote learning.

The Board of Education heard public comments from several parents, teachers and even students during a virtual meeting on Friday.