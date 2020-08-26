Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Chromebook melts while student uses it

The district said the Chromebook malfunction was specifically related to the battery and battery life.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County mom, who does not want to be identified, said her 10-year-old son was remote learning in the living room on Monday when his school-issued Chromebook started smoking.

She said her son heard a 'pop' noise, ran away from the laptop, and then the Chromebook started melting right where the battery is located.

She reported what she calls a 'scary' incident to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and said they replaced her son's laptop the same day.

She wants to warn other parents of the potential dangers of these computers.

The district issued a statement and some safety tips on social media in response, pointing to the battery as the source of the problem.

"As we move through week 2 of remote learning, we have some important tips about Chromebook and WiFi safety as well as tips to help students stay engaged.

First, we have had a report of a Chromebook malfunction specifically related to the battery and battery life. 🔋 We want to remind you to only charge these devices when they need charging. Never leave Chromebooks plugged in and unsupervised for long periods of time, like overnight. Also, it is best to always use the devices on surfaces that allow for proper ventilation like a desk or table. Prolonged charging and limited ventilation can damage the battery, the operating systems and cause the machine to shut down completely. Proper care will ensure our devices do not malfunction and last as long as possible," the post said in part.

A district spokesperson told WFMY News 2 that the burned Chromebook has been sent to Hewlett-Packard for a root cause analysis of the issue. That is standard procedure and will take several days.

WSFCS has more than 40,000 students using district-issued laptops. The computers range in age from 2016 to 2020.

The district's Chromebook Usage & Guidelines page states that Chromebooks contain a lithium-based rechargeable battery. Lithium batteries are potentially hazardous and present a fire hazard is damaged, defective, or improperly used.

A WSFCS Chromebook smoldered in the classroom in 2019. Lewisville Elementary School had to be evacuated.