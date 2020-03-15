WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system will have an informational hotline available.

Any parents or students with questions related to the closure can call (336) 661-3128.

Saturday, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order to close all K-12 public schools for two weeks, effective Monday, March 16. The executive order also barred the use of gatherings of more than 100 people.

For more about the district's response, you can visit their website for updated information and answers to many frequently asked questions.

Information on COVID-19 / Coronavirus COVID-19 Practice and reinforce good prevention habits Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

