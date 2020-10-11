'A huge relief' | WS/FCS Pre-k and kindergarten adjust to in person learning

Some students in the district are returning to the classroom more than two months into the school year. Parents said they're happy to have some normalcy.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools families are settling into a more familiar routine as preschool and kindergarten students return to the classroom.

Kindergarteners had their first day Monday and Pre K students are entering their second week of in person learning.

"It's been difficult so we've been counting down to this day. She woke up early, she was very excited, was ready to put her first day of school outfit on," Julia Gale said. Her daughter, Ella, returned to Lewisville Elementary Monday.

"Seems to be less chaotic, having one kid at school right now reduces (the stress) down for us," Dale Henninger said. His daughter started Pre K classes last week. His son is still remote learning as a second grader.

Families like his said it eases the stress to have one student back at school.

"The house is quieter now, I've got more hands so I can help the second grader," Amanda Yokeley said. Her youngest started pre k classes as well.

There's still a lot of other questions though. Tiffanie Stringer said sending her daughter Isabella back to Kindergarten is hard for her fifth grader, Jason.

"(He's) very jealous," Stringer said, "He's asking me questions, when is he going back?"

These families are hopeful that a return to the classroom for more students is coming soon.

"I think for elementary schools it's an easy decision. There's definitely a solution we can make," Gale said, "I do understand for older students who move around to different classrooms, there's definitely some hurdles that we've got to overcome."