Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools finalize virtual school plans

The district is trying to make online live face-to-face instruction more of a priority for the fall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is finalizing its virtual learning plan for the fall.

Nicolette Grant, Chief Academic Officer for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they’re making face-to-face live online instruction more of a priority.

“We have spent countless hours developing plans,” Grant said.



Half of student learning time will be spent doing live virtual learning.

“And each session will be followed by a brain break so students can get up, move away from their computers, and have some exercise,” Grant said.



Playlist days are also built in virtually throughout the week.



“There's the playlist that is not live,” Grant said. “The student works at their own pace through the assignments the teacher has given them.”

RELATED: Free online tutoring for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School students



Every Friday will be what the district calls ‘flex’ day.



“You don't want your kids sitting on the computer all day long, so Flex Friday will offer a lot of options,” Grant said.



Fridays could be spent doing teacher planning, virtual meetings with parents or small group instruction.

Michael Pesce, director of social work, said 5,000 students of the 55,000 students in the district didn't participate in online learning in the spring.

Pesce and other school administration created what they call a CARES team to make sure students are engaged and have access to resources.



“It’s going to be two different types of teams,” Pesce said. “One is the school-based CARES team made up of administrators teachers, counselors and social workers trouble-shooting things as soon as they see them pop up.”

If a student is not engaging, right away the team will troubleshoot to see if there’s anything they can do.



If that doesn't work, they'll use the community-based CARES team.

That team will have five community liaisons throughout the county.

The district is still working out locations for the community centers.

“It could be a church, it could be the YMCA, Parks and Rec. Everyone is stepping up,” Pesce said. “Some will be large and some will be small. We're spreading out throughout the entire county."

Pesce said they're doing all they can to get 100% engagement this fall.

“Teams will be able to not only work it from the school end but also have people go into homes and learning centers to make sure we're engaging students,” Pesce said.

The district is also creating a series of video tutorials to walk parents through how to access all of the online resources.