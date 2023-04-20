School leaders plan ahead for possible crisis situation in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The district is rolling out a new program to boost communication between first responders and local partners.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants to be prepared.

Many of you may remember the chaos at Forsyth Tech after a reported shooting late last month.

Emergency crews rushed to the school, roadblocks were put in place, and parents were anxious to be reunited with their kids.

Unfortunately for students, parents, and school staff, the chance of some kind of crisis taking place on campus is a genuine possibility these days.

On Thursday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District is doing its part to help better prepare for when and if that time comes.

District staff, administrators, and city and county emergency personnel came together to better prepare for a possible crisis.

"We partnered with 'I Love You Guys' in the fall of last year when they taught us the standard crisis response protocol. This is the next step forward in that plan with the reunification method. So we're teaching our staff and the first responders throughout how you would reunify our students and parents on any of our campuses," Jonathan Wilson, WS/FCS Chief Emergency Management Officer shared.

The I Love You Guys Foundation has been around doing these kinds of training since 2009.

Founder John-Michael Keyes, unfortunately, lost his daughter in 2006 in a school crisis situation. Now, he and his team travel across the nation to make sure schools are ready for anything.

"The I love you guys foundation works with school districts and public safety in the arena of crisis response and recovery," John-Michael Keyes, Founder of the 'I Love You Guys Foundation' said. Today is an important day because not only are we talking about crisis response, but also reunification. How do we bring parents and students back together after a crisis?"