'I was crossing my fingers' WS/FCS Preschool parents react as district delays reentry plan

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delayed the return of Pre-K students for at least two weeks. The Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pre-K students at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will not go back to the classroom Monday.

The district pushed the data back at least two weeks. It's the latest school system to delay reentry plans.

Some preschool parents are disappointed, others are relieved. Either way, many parents said they weren't surprised in light of Guilford County Schools' decision to delay reentry earlier this week.

Still, it comes with tough consequences for one father.

"It's been really hard, it's even affected our ability to have a home," Dale Heninger said.

The father of three said he was let go from his job after staying home while his two oldest children learn remotely. He hoped relief was coming soon.

His daughter was one of the Pre-K students who were supposed to return to class Monday.

"They didn't even create a vote? That's really frustrating because we have to plan our schedules around that," Heninger said.

"I was kind of crossing my fingers and hoping that it wouldn't happen this way," Ashley Kiger said.

Kiger and her twin sons are reeling from the decision. She said it's been nearly impossible to get them to focus on virtual classes.

"Guilford County at least has some preschool and kindergarteners back in school," Kiger said, "but we're not given that option."

Reentry has been a controversial topic in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Some parents called for in person learning at a protest outside a recent school board meeting.

Some teachers demanded more safety measures before returning to school during a demonstration Tuesday.

"I don't feel like the district's giving them enough to keep staff and students safe," Brittany Revalee said.

Revalee is a Pre-K mom too but she's relieved the district is delaying reentry.

She still sympathizes with parents like Heninger.