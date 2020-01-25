WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) has been notified by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that the district is the recipient of a $300,000 School Safety Equipment Grant!

WS/FCS plans to use the money to replace and update AiPhone Intercom and entry systems at all elementary schools. The updated systems will include additional security cameras that have the ability to be integrated into the existing camera software.

The district will also use the funds to add more electrified latching systems to exterior service doors at all 70 kitchens across the district. These entry devices will also include cameras.

The rest of the funds will be used to update and integrate the cameras on existing intercom and entry devices at middle schools and other administrative sites.

The projects will allow WS/FCS to utilize consistent technology across all elementary and middle school campuses as well as administrative sites.

Assistant Superintendent for Operations, Darrell Walker says “This really allows us to have a standard, secure entry platform across the district. This will incredibly enhance our ability to monitor all campuses from one central location. We will also be able to visually monitor service entrances and other doors that we could not before.”

The district hopes to have all the new equipment in place by mid-June.

