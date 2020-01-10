Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to vote on re-entry plan

Officials will vote on a re-entry plan that would start putting kids back in schools as early as Oct. 26.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board met Thursday night to discuss it's re-entry plan.

A vote is expected for the Triad's second-largest school district. The proposal has many students returning to the classroom later this month.

Board members are discussing a Plan B option, which would bring students back in phases.

The plan would bring Pre-K students back first on October 26 with elementary and middle-grade students returning in November. High School students would return at the end of January.

Pre-K through third graders would be in school four days a week but elementary and middle grades would return in groups and come back on alternating days.

A group of about 30 parents and students gathered before the meeting to protest the plan. They think the district should choose to come back under Plan A because their children are struggling with remote learning.

"He's always been really good at school, he loves school," April Carr said, "Now I mean it's a struggle. We wake up and he's crying. You know 'do I have to do this today? I don't want to do this, I just want to go to school.'"

Carr is a member of a Facebook group called 'Winston-Salem and Surrounding Areas--Let the kids go back to school' which organized the protest.

"We need to be the last voice they hear before they make that vote. I think as far as the kids go, that needs to be forefront on their mind," Amanda Yokeley said.

Not all parents agreed with the protesters. Some parents asked the district not to return to school yet during the public comment period of the meeting.