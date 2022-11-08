Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol

School administrators, SROs, and other first responders gathered to learn about the new protocol.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students.

On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training.

They will use the standard response protocol this year.

It's all about communication and messaging.

The "I Love u Guys" Foundation developed the protocol.

The goal is to have everyone from students, teachers, and first responders use the same terms for any incident.

"All of this stuff works when we have everybody in the room, and our programs have that subtle effect of getting folks together," John-Michael Keyes said.

Keyes is the executive director of the "I Love u Guys" Foundation.

He goes around the nation training school districts and community partners on the standard response protocol. It consists of five actions.

"Hold, we stay in our classroom, business as usual. Secure, there's something dangerous outside, we will bring students in and stay, but it's business as usual. Lockdown, shelter, and evacuate," Keyes said.

In the audience, you could find administrators, principals, School Resource Officers, and other first responders.

The goal is to make sure everyone is on the same page if and when an incident occurs.

Principals and School Resource Officers share this will be an extremely helpful tool.

"For the first time, it's going to show that everybody is somewhat on the same page as far as understanding the goal that law enforcement has to accomplish in setting things in motion, Sgt. C.E. Neblett said.

"I think it's just great as an opportunity for us to continue to evolve. I mean so much in the business of education is continuing to learn, to make adjustments," West Forsyth High School Principal Kevin Spainhour said.

The training lasted all day.

The goal is for the administrators to train the teachers.