Winston-Salem gas station held at gunpoint in attempted armed robbery

Police said when people at the business saw the gun, they ran to safety inside the business.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to an armed robbery of the Speedway, located at 3600 South Main Street, Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 am.

People at the business told investigators that the suspect entered the business and demanded money while pointing a gun.

Police said when people at the business saw the gun, they ran to safety inside the business.

The suspect then ran away and was last seen headed north.

This investigation is ongoing and police have no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.