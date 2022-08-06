Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police said the incident happened at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway.

The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.

Investigators said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the business.

Police said store clerks were not injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.