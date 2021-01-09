Winston-Salem goes #SpartanStrong for Mount Tabor following deadly school shooting

The city is lighting up bridges and buildings in blue and gold while students remember the victim, 15-year-old, William Miller, Jr.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is turning blue and gold in support of Mount Tabor High following a deadly school shooting.

The city is lighting up bridges and buildings in blue and gold while students remember the victim, 15-year-old, William Miller, Jr. who was shot on campus and later died. Police said the juvenile suspect is in custody but they haven't released any more details.

Since the shooting, the community has rallied together while praying and holding vigils for students.

A Spartan Strong digital billboard also appeared within hours of the shooting in Winston-Salem. The twin arches over Highway 52 and Green Street are also lit up. Mayor Allen Joines asked for all the city's lighted structures to show blue and gold for the school.