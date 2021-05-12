Winston-Salem Greek Festival returns with drive-thru event

The event has been around for more than six decades but this is the first time the four day festival has been a drive-thru.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You'll say, "Opa!" after hearing this. One of the Triad's favorite festivals is back. The Winston-Salem Greek Festival is returning after missing last year's event - but it will be a bit different.

"Like with everything, lots of changes for everybody, and we tried to make it work where we can still provide an experience for the community without it being the full experience that everyone has been used to," Amy Bridges said. "[It's} a super COVID-friendly event, four days and basically it's a drive-thru event so there is no getting out of the car. You pull up, there's a menu, you make your order and we then get your order to your car."

Thursday through Sunday you can drive through the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church parking lot and pick up some of your favorite traditional Greek meals and pastries.

The church canceled their event last May and held a one-day Greek Fest Express in November. They're excited to welcome people back all four days this year .

"There are so many things that people want to see and, you know, it definitely is not the same as far as the experience is concerned but, you know, we are so grateful," Bridges said.

Bridges said the festival is a Triad favorite event because it's an opportunity to embrace the Greek culture, traditions and community. Everyone is following COVID safety guidelines.