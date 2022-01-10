Winston-Salem hosting second gun buyback event Saturday

The city said the buyback program hopes to decrease gun violence and increase safety in the Winston-Salem community.

The City of Winston-Salem is hosting a second gun buyback event on Saturday, Jan.15, after having a successful event during the first gun buyback program.

The city said the buyback program hopes to decrease gun violence and increase safety in the Winston-Salem community. The event will be at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway, located at 2886 Shorefair Drive from, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until all funds are gone.

People can anonymously turn in the following firearms for cash with no questions asked:

$200 – Assault rifles (example: semi-automatic rifles)

$150 – Handguns (example: pistols, revolvers)

$100 – Long Guns (example: shotguns, rifles)

City leaders said people can also turn in pellet guns, BB guns, ammunition, starter pistols, black powder guns, and replica toy guns, but they will not hand out any cash for those items.

Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke attended the gun buyback event held in November.

“There was overwhelming support from the community during the first buyback program. The program was received so well that funds were gone within two hours of our start time,” Burke said. “We were not able to buy back all guns from the citizens who wanted to participate. With this second, larger effort we hope that the citizens who missed out on the first opportunity can participate in the event on Jan. 15.”

Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. said, “We want to ensure we are doing all we can to continue to keep the citizens of Winston-Salem safe and combat a rise in gun violence."

Funds for the buyback program were given to the city by Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. The relief fund requires some of the funding to go to reducing violence.