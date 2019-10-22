WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday, Winston-Salem City Councilmembers gave the green light to the Police Department to accept a federal grant for a gunshot detection system.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the department applied for the federal grant offered to local law enforcement through the National Crime Gun Intelligence Center Initiative.

Once set up, the gunshot detection system will identify and pinpoint any discharge of gunfire in real-time, according to Chief Thompson. Thompson told council this would allow law enforcement to respond to the location sooner, even without a citizen calling to report the incident.

The grant amount for the system is $699,608.

According to its website, the National Crime Gun Intelligence Center Initiative is a project of the National Resource and Technical Assistance Center for Improving Law Enforcement Investigations (NRTAC).

The initiative supports local law enforcement in preventing violent crime, identifying perpetrators, linking criminal activities, and identifying sources of gun violence for immediate disruption, investigation, and onward prosecution. The initiative is in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

