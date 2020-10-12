Man shot in the arm while on the highway in Winston-Salem

According to police, the victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting on Eastbound interstate 40 at the 421 interchange Wednesday.

Once on scene, police found the victim, Niger Mandingo Square, 45, with a gunshot to his arm.

According to police, Square said while driving on Jonestown Road near Country Club Road he saw a gold vehicle driving erratically in front of his. Square said he continued driving and while traveling on Eastbound interstate 40 near the 421 interchange, he sustained a gunshot to his arm.

Square was unable to provide any further information on the incident and police said his vehicle was struck multiple times.

Square was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to police, Square’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.