WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a busy night for Winston-Salem firefighters. The Winston-Salem Fire Department battled a vacant house fire Monday night around 9:00 p.m. on Tech Avenue. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. They also said no one was hurt in the fire.

However, just hours earlier in the afternoon firefighters also battled an apartment fire on Grove Avenue. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Both fires are under investigation at this time.

